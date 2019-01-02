Cedarburg Cultural Center Heats Up the Winter Months with Three New Shows

× 1 of 4 Expand John King × 2 of 4 Expand Leahys Luck × 3 of 4 Expand WhiskeyBelles and WheelHouse × 4 of 4 Expand Trinity Irish Dancers Prev Next

Three Center Stage performances at the Cedarburg Cultural Center are sure to heat up the cold winter months. “Celebrate the upcoming winter months with lively music at the Cedarburg Cultural Center,” says talent booker Kathy Lanser. “Shows here are like a cozy get-together with friends.”

WhiskeyBelles and Wheelhouse will perform on Saturday, Jan. 12. John King will perform Saturday, Feb. 9. Irish Eve with the Trinity Irish Dancers, Drew Hayes and Leahys Luck perform Friday, March 15. Shows start at 7:30 p.m. and offer the community an opportunity to come together in the winter months to experience exceptional live music, libations and a place to dance the night away. “We love the way that music connects people and we look forward to sharing these great bands with our supporters!” says executive director Stephanie Hayes.

More details on each show are below:

WhiskeyBelles with WheelHouse – Saturday, Jan. 12

The WhiskeyBelles are known for their roots country music, born of gin halls and juke joints plus Hank Williams passion, Carter family harmonies, with a little Hee Haw mixed in for good measure. The all-female trio is widely known for captivating shows featuring their own take on classic and obscure vintage-country, Americana, folk-revival and roots-country tunes, with their witty originals sprinkled in. The WhiskeyBelles have personalities as big as the Texan skyline - they have a great time on stage, and love to share the fun with their audience.

WheelHouse is a nationally touring Americana and Bluegrass band whose harmonies come with a little bit of grit. Featuring outstanding three and four-part harmonies, fiddle and guitar leads, along with the driving rhythm of upright bass, WheelHouse brings a high energy performance that you’ll be talking about long after the show. WheelHouse is also known for their own brand of whiskey appropriately called WheelHouse Whiskey.

You can also catch a bit of the sound check before the WhiskeyBelles and WheelHouse show and enjoy a private whiskey tasting with the bands before the performance by purchasing VIP Sound Check Whiskey Tasting Meet & Greet tickets. ‘WheelHouse’ Whiskey and light appetizers provided. After the Meet and Greet, you’ll have first opportunity to select your seats before the doors open. This event has limited availability.

John King - Saturday, Feb. 9

Come dust off your country boots for a high-energy evening as rising country star John King is set to perform his latest single “Heat Wave” and much more. The singer-songwriter saw his debut radio single “Tonight Tonight,” an anthemic tribute to the joys of the weekend, rise on the Top 40 Billboard's Country Airplay chart and landed the theme song for CBS’ “Thursday Night Football.” King released the single "I Still Pick Up" and the song debuted in the top five on the Apple Music Hot Chart and has already gained over 1 million streams in a short time.

King’s recent releases “Heat Wave” and “Never Wanna Be” both debuted on Spotify’s “New Boots” playlist and gained over 3 million cumulative streams. King recently signed a major publishing deal with Sony/ATV Nashville after earning national recognition as a songwriter with his first #1 with a song called “We Went” recorded by artist Randy Houser.

Irish Eve with the Trinity Irish Dancers, Drew Hayes and Leahys Luck - Friday, March 15

For 35 years, Trinity Irish dancers have garnered an unprecedented 36 world titles for the United States. Trinity Academy is the first American team to have brought home gold for the United States. The dancers have been featured numerous times on major network shows, including appearances on “The Tonight Show,” “Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” “Live” with Regis, “CBS This Morning,” “Good Morning America” and “The Martha Stewart Show.”

Drew Hayes, who you may already know as the Blueburg cafe master of ceremonies, invites you to take a brief, tumultuous ramble through a series of his favorite Irish songs. Singing both accompanied and a cappella, Hayes will ask (and perhaps inspire) you to join in, stomp your feet, clap your hands and chant along to a variety of his humorous, heartfelt ditties. "There are dozens of reasons to love Irish music," Hayes says, "the rhythm and wit, the history and the heart... but perhaps the greatest is that it brings people together. It's a collaborative art form that's at its best when many people enjoy it." So he hopes you'll come together for some crac argus ceol (good times and music), fill your glasses with a nip of the of water of life (Irish whisky), and raise a toast to long life and good health (slainte)!

Leahys Luck has been performing Irish folk music for twenty-one years with five recordings to their credit and a Wisconsin Area Music Industry's World/Ethnic Group of the Year award. Brothers Brian and Tom Leahy lead the band with guitars, bass, and distinctive vocals paired with Evan Leahy, a world-class Irish drummer and Randal Harrison on fiddle. Harrison is a recipient of the Madison Area Music Award for both Classical Artist and Jazz Artist of the Year. Also featured is Stas Venglevski, a bayan accordion virtuoso, performing with symphonies internationally, the Milwaukee Pops Orchestra led by Doc Severinsen, has appeared with Garrison Keillor’s “A Prairie Home Companion.” Kick off St. Patrick’s Day Weekend in style with their lively, widely accessible music.

