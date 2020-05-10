× Expand Photo credit: Tom Jenz "Aftermath of a Tragedy"

A few days ago, I found the house where 43-year-old Christopher Stokes shot and killed five members of his family on the last day of April. Mr. Stokes was arrested and now awaits his punishment. He has a history of domestic violence.

On the sidewalk, I met a Stokes family member, and I asked what would be done with the house. “Not sure,” she said. “We still got neighbors living in the basement.”

Let’s just say a suburban white man, perhaps a lawyer or a store owner, had killed five family members. I suspect the mainstream media would still be posting daily stories including heartbreaking profiles of each family member. In the case of the Stokes killings, the media is no longer interested.