× Expand Photo credit: Tom Jenz Heartbreak in the Central City

The coronavirus culture has cast darkness on everyone, but Milwaukee’s central city neighborhoods have been hit hard. This is a scene too often seen. A resident had been murdered or died tragically, and then a memorial is jerry-rigged along the sidewalk. The school is vacant in response to mass fear of the insidious coronavirus.

Central City Stories is a collection of visual narratives from Milwaukee's central city by writer and fine arts photographer Tom Jenz. You can see more of his work at TomJenzAmerica.com.