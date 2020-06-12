× Expand Photo credit: Tom Jenz "Isolation"

For all of us in the Milwaukee area, the virus tension, the ongoing protests, arguments, name calling, noise and political dysfunction have all contributed to increased stress and anxiety. Endless social media exchanges erupt into anger and hatred. Friends, family and ethnic groups become divided.

Isolation breeds anxiety. In the central city, there are two types of isolation: 1) isolation inside the cell of segregation, and 2) isolation inside the COVID-19 lockup. In this environment, hope slowly drifts further away and sometimes vanishes altogether.

Central City Stories is a collection of visual narratives from Milwaukee's central city by writer and fine arts photographer Tom Jenz. You can see more of his work at TomJenzAmerica.com.