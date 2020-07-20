× Expand Photo credit: Tom Jenz "Jesus the White God?"

Was Jesus white? The white Christians think so, having historically created a coiffed, bearded Adonis Jesus that could be a movie star, a fashion model, or a heart throb.

In reality, Jesus was a dark-skinned Jew about 5 foot 5 inches tall, the average height seen in skeletal remains from males at the time. People in Judea and Egypt tended to have brown eyes, black hair and olive-brown skin. Maybe it’s time to change the white Adonis and add some historical perspective.

Jesus would have been the first to support Black Lives Matter. Jesus was a “people of color.”

Central City Stories is a collection of visual narratives from Milwaukee's central city by writer and fine arts photographer Tom Jenz. You can see more of his work at TomJenzAmerica.com.