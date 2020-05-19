× Expand Photo credit: Tom Jenz "Jobs Advocate"

Meet Michael Adams, the Director of Milwaukee JobsWork, a community organization that helps prepare individuals in the central city on how to begin their pathway into employment and a sustainable career. Michael told me, “We provide training and support not only how to find a job, but how to stay in a job. Our work doesn’t end there. We help our members maintain employment and advance their careers in long term jobs.”

Milwaukee JobsWork also works with business and community leaders who offer guidance. Despite the COVID-19 setback, Milwaukee JobsWork continues its efforts through community visits, virtual training and meetings.

Central City Stories is a collection of visual narratives from Milwaukee's central city by writer and fine arts photographer Tom Jenz. You can see more of his work at TomJenzAmerica.com.