× Expand Photo credit: Tom Jenz "Kids Confined"

Next time your mood ebbs due to the virus blues, think of African-American children in Milwaukee’s inner city. Neighborhoods are unsafe to walk. Schools and playgrounds are closed. Parents, if there are any, warn of the danger in parks and alleys. Here is a picture of the only children I found on the 35th Street thoroughfare. Like most children everywhere, they keep smiling.

Central City Stories is a collection of visual narratives from Milwaukee's central city by writer and fine arts photographer Tom Jenz. You can see more of his work at TomJenzAmerica.com.