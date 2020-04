× Expand Photo credit: Tom Jenz Kids Eat Free

Central city children sometimes go without meals. During the academic year, schools provide those meals for free. In the summer, charities and churches provide the meals. Since the coronavirus lockdown, those meals can be difficult to come by.

Central City Stories is a collection of visual narratives from Milwaukee's central city by writer and fine arts photographer Tom Jenz. You can see more of his work at TomJenzAmerica.com.