× Expand Photo credit: Tom Jenz Love, Peace & Soul

When I met Dave Christon, he was working on his 1995 Cadillac in front of the house he had lived in since 1968. He plays drums in an R&B band. Love, Peace & Soul, performing at all kinds of venues. He said, “Every August our band puts on a benefit on this block for the school kids.” Dave told me his neighborhood was once peaceful and filled with ethnic families. “Now a lot of the houses are abandoned. Last year, a guy walked into a neighbor’s house and raped a girl. The police caught the guy, and then the city destroyed the house.”