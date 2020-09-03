× Expand Photo credit: Tom Jenz "Naomi Knight: A Mother for Justice"

I met Naomi Knight at a Mothers For Justice United rally in Sherman Park. Naomi is the mother of Brian Bell, Jr., who was 22 when he was murdered at 76th and Malvern on Aug. 12, 2018. As with so many of the central city murders, the killer has never been caught.

But Naomi is persistent. Besides aligning with other mothers who have lost sons to senseless killings, she calls Milwaukee police detectives twice a year on Brian’s birthday and on Aug. 12, the day of his death. “The cops don’t help much,” she told me. “They just say the case is still under investigation. I feel like I will never know who killed my son.”

