× Expand Photo credit: Tom Jenz "Purity or Freedom?"

Many Muslims believe Allah requires women to cover their hair, that head-covers convey a message of purity and godliness, that a headscarf engenders respect and honor for a woman.

Most American women of any race believe in the right to dress the way they choose. Clothing symbolizes more than just a fashion statement. For many women, that visual declaration is about equality, strength and independence.

