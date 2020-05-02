× Expand Photo credit: Tom Jenz Redemption

In his youth, Ed Hennings had been a street boss. Then, he spent 20 years in prison for reckless homicide. While incarcerated, he reformed himself and now owns three businesses including his salon, Hair Code. As a mentor and motivational speaker, Ed Hennings dedicates his time to inspire individuals who, like him, have experienced adversity.

Central City Stories is a collection of visual narratives from Milwaukee's central city by writer and fine arts photographer Tom Jenz. You can see more of his work at TomJenzAmerica.com.