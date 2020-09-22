× Expand Photo credit: Tom Jenz "Shot and Killed"

Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old aspiring nurse, was killed last March after being shot eight times by Louisville police officers. We should say her name. We should also say the names of other police shootings: George Floyd, Jacob Blake, Dontre Hamilton, and Michael Brown to name a few.

Pictured here is the mural sympathizers created around Locust and Holton. Yet are these symbolic actions doing any good to draw attention to inner city violence, the animosity between police and Black citizens locked into their neighborhoods due to prejudice and fear?

Central City Stories is a collection of visual narratives from Milwaukee's central city by writer and fine arts photographer Tom Jenz. You can see more of his work at TomJenzAmerica.com.