× Expand Photo credit: Tom Jenz "The Enemy"

No, this photo was not captured in the central city but on a rural road 30 miles west of urban Milwaukee. Well then, what does this visual story have to do with Central City Stories?

This is a rightwing scene, a political cliche: the patriotic white man symbolizing the bold paradigm that central city protesters and equal rights advocates have an issue with. This also is the fuel for racism, the hot gruel that social media feeds on. This is the kindling that helps set the fires.

