Photo credit: Tom Jenz
"The Protest Car"
A Black woman protester decided to illustrate the symbolic phrases that represent Black Lives Matter. Her powerful messages covered a wide swath on the narrow field of her car exterior. These messages resonate when burned into America’s collective unconscious:
- Praying for Milwaukee
- Love Wins
- Heal The Hood
- Say Their Names
- Trump Hate
- No Justice No Peace
- BLM Black Lives Matter
Central City Stories is a collection of visual narratives from Milwaukee's central city by writer and fine arts photographer Tom Jenz. You can see more of his work at TomJenzAmerica.com.