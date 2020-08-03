× Expand Photo credit: Tom Jenz "The Protest Car"

A Black woman protester decided to illustrate the symbolic phrases that represent Black Lives Matter. Her powerful messages covered a wide swath on the narrow field of her car exterior. These messages resonate when burned into America’s collective unconscious:

Praying for Milwaukee

Love Wins

Heal The Hood

Say Their Names

Trump Hate

No Justice No Peace

BLM Black Lives Matter

Central City Stories is a collection of visual narratives from Milwaukee's central city by writer and fine arts photographer Tom Jenz. You can see more of his work at TomJenzAmerica.com.