× Expand Photo credit: Tom Jenz Wisconsin Black Historical Museum

This is the window of the Wisconsin Black Historical Museum on 27th and Center. The museum’s mission was to document the historical heritage of African descent in Wisconsin and to promote family, community and culture. Unfortunately, the museum closed a few years ago. There had been plans for a new museum on Dr. MLK Jr. Drive, but the coronavirus lockdown has put that on hold. I hope this photograph serves as a reminder that black lives do matter.