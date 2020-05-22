Victoria Ward was born in Chicago. As a baby, she was nearly killed in a drive-by shooting. To escape the toxic environment, her family moved to Milwaukee, but her parents went their separate ways, and then her mother contracted diabetes and could not work. From then on, things were tough.

When she graduated from high school, Victoria set out on her own, attended MATC and held down two jobs. She was 22 when a friend, on the run from the police, showed up one morning and hid illegal drugs and a gun in her apartment. That same day, the police showed up and confiscated the stash. Victoria was arrested and eventually sentenced to prison for possession. She’d never even had a speeding ticket. Facing four years of incarceration, she spent the first six months sleeping in her cell, terribly depressed. Finally, she kicked herself in gear, took all the classes the facility offered and, through work release, held a regular job.

Three years after her release from prison, Victoria works full time and has her own apartment. In her spare time, she is developing a business, CULTURAL BEAUTII: natural hair care products, raw hair extensions and edge tamers. She said, “I want to help women to look for beauty inside themselves. My products will include daily reminders to eat healthy, practice meditation, spread forgiveness and love.” She told me, “I have a philosophy. You gotta keep hope alive while fighting for your dream.”

Central City Stories is a collection of visual narratives from Milwaukee's central city by writer and fine arts photographer Tom Jenz. You can see more of his work at TomJenzAmerica.com.