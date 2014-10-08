‘Main Street Project’

South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center

901 15th Ave.

7:30 p.m., Oct. 18

Does Main Street still exist in our technological world? Minneapolis choreographer Mathew Janczewski has been asking that question of young people and seniors. With his company, ARENA DANCES, he’s responded to their answers with a dance exploring isolation and community. On video, his Main Street Project looks like an exciting work of big physicality for six appealing dancers set to pleasant techno-pop accompaniment against fast-changing views of urban streets and moments from his interviews. The South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center presents a live performance on Saturday, Oct. 18.

Former SMPAC Director Chad Piechocki programmed the 2014-15 season before starting his current job as managing director of Present Music. “South Milwaukee,” he says, “has been having various discussions about how to reenergize its Main Street. This performance comes with a week-long residency centered on seniors and high school students interacting and sharing ideas about that. South Milwaukee Mayor Erik Brooks expressed excitement about this performance.” Piechocki adds that the inclusion for the first time of a second contemporary dance company, along with Milwaukee Ballet II, will build the audience for dance at the beautiful performing arts center. Call 414-766-5049 or visit southmilwaukeepac.org for tickets.