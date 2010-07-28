‘Art to Art’: Experiments in Dance

×

All artists need the opportunity to fail. Risk-takingis indispensable. What serious opportunities for trial and error exist forartists in Milwaukeeafter they leave the relative safety of a college program? This is not an idlequestion.

Danceworks recognizes that it is a community’s job toprovide laboratories for artists and they have accepted their share of theresponsibility. Liz Hildebrandt, a graduate of UW-Milwaukee’s dance department,was a grateful participant in the company’s first DanceLAB project six yearsago. She is now its director. DanceLAB currently produces several events eachsummer, including the recent “ScreenDance”program of dance-film collaborations and an upcoming tap concert. “Art to Art”seems to me to becentral to its vision: a concert of new work by early career choreographersteamed with creative people from non-dance disciplines. It provides apotentially illuminating show for audiences and a significant step for artistsnew to the field.





“If they don’tleave town, we can help them find their place,” Hildebrandt says. “We provide asituation in which they won’t lose their shirts.”





Anyone can submit a proposal. Collaboration definesthe performing arts today, so it makes sense that proposals must come fromteams. This year, eight teams were selected. Lauren Hafner Addison and designengineer Elizabeth Alstad address the impact of the physical environment on thebody. Puppeteer Kurt Hartwig helped Julianna LaRosa and graphic designer JordanMelrood realize their fantasy Who Wantsto Be the Bearded Lady? Mary-Elizabeth Fenn teamed with industrial designerChris Metcalf and sound designer Dakotah Cornelius on Dinner With Mike and Barb, which involves an unusual dining event.Alison Leonard, Hannah Marquardt, Molly Mingey, Jessie Mae Scibek, Katie Rhyme,Karen Zakrzewski, and Alexandria Watry are the other choreographers. Theirdistinguished collaborators include composers, musicians, costumers, writersand theater artists.





The teams participate in 12 hours of choreographicworkshops with Danceworks professionals to experience a range of approaches todance-making. They receive a stipend to cover costs. Six weeks before opening,they present their unfinished work to an audience of DanceLAB participants anda growing general public. Using a guided feedback process developed by renownedchoreographer, teacher and former Milwaukeean Liz Lerman, the artists andaudience talk critically about the works in progress. Then it’s back to work.The finished performances will be presented at 7:30 p.m. July 30-31 in theDanceworks Studio Theatre, 1661 N. Water St.