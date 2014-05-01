Join Ensemble Musical Offering for a pre-concert presentation (7 p.m.) titled “The Sons of Bach” before its final performance of the season celebrating Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach (1714-1788), J.S. Bach’s second son and distinguished proto-Romantic musician and composer. Featured guests are harpsichordist and 2013 Grammy nominee Jory Vinikour and Baroque flautist Linda Pereksta. “C.P.E. Bach 300th Anniversary” will be held at 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 10 at the Cathedral Church of All Saints, 818 E. Juneau Ave. For tickets, call 414-258-6133 or visit ensemblemusicaloffering.org.