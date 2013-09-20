Beethoven Meets Bollywood

If you like to be in on the cutting edge of art without traveling to New York, Berlin or Paris, then you definitely will want to experience Skylight Music Theatre’s Fidelio. With a production featuring video game-like motion-sensor technology, projected EEG imaging, fantastical animation and Indian dance choreography—all set to the powerful score of Beethoven’s only opera—new Artistic Director Viswa Subbaraman makes his debut in Skylight’s 2013-2014 season in the most vivid and interesting way imaginable.

Staged as a classic Bollywood film on an interactive set designed by Indian artist Raghava KK and choreographed by Milwaukee dancer Deepa Devasena, Skylight’s new production promises to be a dazzling blend of drama, music, dance and technology. Subbaraman says, “These technologies are at the heart of KK’s work to create art that interacts and reacts to the viewer as the viewer reacts and interacts with the art. It’s a perfect fit with this production of Fidelio , which is based on the theme of revolution.”

Fidelio will be performed in English, Sept. 20-Oct. 6 in the Cabot Theatre at the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway. For tickets, visit skylightmusictheatre.org or call 414-291-7800.