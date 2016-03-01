Bel Canto Chorus performs two works by contemporary composers—one of these, Carson Cooman’s Revelations of Divine Love , hereby receiving its Midwest premiere. This 18-movement piece for soprano, baritone, chorus and chamber orchestra has texts derived primarily from the writings of English mystic Julian of Norwich (1342-1416). “The oratorio is not intended as [a] comprehensive ‘working out’ of all aspects of Julian’s visions,” Cooman explains, but “rather, it takes her beautiful words—and the fundamentals of her visions—and attempts to create a new narrative and spiritual experience from them.” Bel Canto also performs Prairie Spring —a work inspired by Nebraska’s landscape—by Christian Ellenwood, professor of clarinet at UW-Whitewater.

Bel Canto Chorus: ‘Revelations of Divine Love’

St. Dominic Catholic Parish

18255 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield

3 p.m., Sunday, March 6