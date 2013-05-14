Bel Canto Sings Brahms’ ‘German Requiem’

Johannes Brahms (1833-1897) composed one of the great masterpieces of sacred choral music, the “German Requiem,” by astutely, even assiduously, avoiding standard requiem texts and references. Its emotional power was drawn from the deaths of Brahms’ mother as well as his friend and mentor, Robert Schuman. Evolving over an 11-year period, Brahms’ “Requiem” is a work of breadth, power and serene beauty. The concert begins with Richard Hynson’s “Three Funeral Motets.”

The Bel Canto Chorus, in association with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and Jubilate Chorale, and with soprano Laura Strickling and baritone Gerard Sundberg, perform the “German Requiem” at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, at the Oconomowoc Arts Center, 641 E Forest St. and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, at Christ King Parish, 2604 North Swan Blvd., Wauwatosa.