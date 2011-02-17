Internationally acclaimed soprano Katarina Vovkova will give her first performances in Milwaukee on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25–26, at Vogel Hall in the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts. Entitled “Casta Diva,” her recital will include well-known arias by Verdi, Puccini, Bellini, Dvorak and other great composers from operas including Il Trovatore, Aida, La Traviata and Tosca. Baritone Aleksandr Vovk and pianist Mattthew Bergey will accompany her.

A native of Slovakia, Vovkova performs worldwide. Conductor Pavel Tuzinsky of the Slovak National Opera describes her as “a diva with a voice of rare color and extraordinary qualities.” Intercultural Assistance For Environmental Development (IAFED), a Shorewood-based non-profit organization that addresses global issues, sponsors her Milwaukee visit. Profits from these concerts will be used to recycle American textbooks to students in Africa. The presenters, however, are passionate in their belief that Vovkova’s voice and artistry are all the reasons one needs to attend her performances.

For more information about the concert and the work of IAFED, call 414-810-2525 or visit www.iafed.org. Tickets may be purchased through the Marcus Center box office at 414-273-7206 or www.marcuscenter.org. Vogel Hall is located at 123 E. State St. Performances will begin at 7:30 p.m.