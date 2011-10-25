Changing 'Seasons' at Basilica of St. Josaphat

The Basilica of St. Josaphat is a splendid setting for the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra's upcoming concert, “The Eight Seasons.” The program will span the 18th to 20th centuries and include Vivaldi's immortal The Four Seasons, Argentine composer Astor Piazzolla's tango-accented response, The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires, and Ralph Vaughan Williams' The Lark Ascending, Romance for Violin and Orchestra.

The MSO will be under the baton of guest conductor Timothy Myers, a rising young American artist who has conducted in Jerusalem, Beijing and London and serves as music director for the North Carolina Opera. The spotlight will fall on a pair of soloists, MSO concertmaster Frank Almond and violinist Ilana Setapen.

The concerts will be held 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28-29 with a 4 p.m. matinee on Oct. 30 at the Basilica of St. Josaphat, 2333 S. Sixth St. Tickets are general admission, so arrive early. Doors open one hour before each concert.