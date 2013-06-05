A Classic Salon

PianoArts presents “Music in the Cities - Vienna and Paris” Friday, June 7 through Monday, June 10 at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, 1584 N. Prospect Ave. Transforming the conservatory into a Viennese coffeehouse and a Parisian salon, a host of stellar artists, scholars and cultural organizations will present the artistic life of the world’s two major intellectual centers from the 18th through the 20th centuries. Music by Mozart and Debussy will be featured. Performers include Prometheus Trio’s Stefanie Jacob and Scott Tisdel, Wisconsin music educators Catherine Kautsky, Kurt Ollmann and Gloria Chuang, and Juilliard pianist Aaron Wunsch. Tickets are available online. For more details about this extraordinary event , visit pianoarts.org or upaf.org.