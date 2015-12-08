Classical Happening: Bel Canto Chorus

Bel Canto Chorus

The Basilica of St. Josaphat

2333 S. Sixth St.

7:30 p.m., Dec. 12; and 3 and 6:30 p.m., Dec. 13

Milwaukee’s Bel Canto Chorus joins up with the Bel Canto Boy Choir and special guest Stained Glass Brassâ€”a quintet of full-time, professional musicians who’ve performed throughout the Midwestâ€”for its annual “Christmas in the Basilica” concert highlighting seasonal music new and old. “The featured piece on our concert is Gloria by John Rutter,” states Bel Canto’s Managing Director Kate Schmitt. There are also seven shorter pieces (I will confirm this with you tomorrow) that Schmitt says “range from a modern take on Gabriel’s Message adapted by Zachary Wadsworth to Michelle Hynson’s Silent Night .” There will also be traditional Christmas hymns done as sing-alongs. For tickets, visit belcanto.org.