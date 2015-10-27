CLASSICAL HAPPENING: David Bohn’s Contemporary Works for Organ

David Bohn’s Contemporary Works for Organ

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church

1927 N. Fourth St.

3 p.m., Nov. 1

For Milwaukee composer David Bohn, programming the contemporary pieces for his Nov. 1 concert represents “passing it forward”—a thank you for the help he received over the years in getting his music heard around the world at performances in Europe, Australia and the U.S. At the heart of the concert are 15 works for organ, each one-minute long, by composers from the U.S. and abroad. Most are young and relatively unexposed. One of them, David Avshalomov, is the son of composer Jacob Avshalomov who inspired Bohn as a young musician. Bohn will also perform his own work. The setting will be the acoustically superb 19th-century St. Francis Catholic Church. Bohn will perform the music on a pipe organ constructed in 1885 by William Schuelke, whose instruments have gained acclaim among organists for their warmth and clarity.