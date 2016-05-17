Classical Happening: May 19, 2017

Wisconsin Philharmonic

Shattuck Music Center

218 N. East Ave., Waukesha

3 p.m. Sunday, May 22

Peter and the Wolf , the tale of a young boy who captures a vicious wolf, was purposely composed by Sergei Prokofiev (1891-1953) to be accessible to children—its didactic scoring full of clearly representative themes for various animals. Complementing Peter , Charles Grosz of the WP reports there will be a pre-concert (2 p.m.) “instrumental petting zoo,” during which “children may try all sorts of orchestral instruments.” Selections from Aaron Copland’s ballet Rodeo fill out the concert program.