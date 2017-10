Milwaukee Opera Theatre is returning to a beloved work from its past: Fortuna the Time Bender vs. The Schoolgirls of Doom , the Jason Powell operetta that blended comic book heroism and Gilbert & Sullivan pastiche into a blockbuster success for the company in 2012. That production’s cast and crew team up again at the Alchemist Theatre (2569 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.) from May 8 to 24. For show times and tickets, call 800-838-3006 or visit milwaukeeoperatheatre.org.