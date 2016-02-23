Classical Happening: Present Music

Present Music

Various Milwaukee locations

Feb. 25-27

Chamber music, by its very nature, is meant to be intimate. The latest installment of Present Music’s In the Chamber series takes concertgoers to four venues ideal for this purpose. As Present Music’s Erin Woehlke points out, the upcoming concert at UW-Milwaukee’s Zelazo Center in particular will take such intimacy up a notch. “We’re capping seating at just 100 as we are positioning patrons on stage—around the musicians—for an up-close and personal experience.” There is quite a decent variety of works on the program to experience as well. There’s Yellow Pages by native Milwaukeean Michael Torke, a composer whose works blend Romantic lushness with modern pop and jazz idioms; Unless Acted Upon by Caroline Mallonée; Trio for Clarinet, Violin and Piano by Pierre Jalbert; Curve by Kamran Ince; Sonata for Violin and Piano by Christopher Cerrone and “Don Pullen Says It’s OK” from Perpetual by Ken Thomson. For tickets visit presentmusic.org.