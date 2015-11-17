CLASSICAL HAPPENING: Present Music

Present Music

Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist

831 N. Van Buren St.

5 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 22

Although Present Music’s (PM) Thanksgiving concert itself is on the 22nd, things actually get rolling on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. with a free talk featuring composer Christopher Cerrone at Colectivo Prospect Café. There he’ll discuss PM’s world premiere of his new work, The Branch Will Not Break . Other works on Sunday’s program are Caroline Shaw’s From Rivers , John Cage’s Apartment House 1776 , Jehan Alain’s Litanies , Yehudi Wyner’s Shir Hashirim and Robert Honstein’s De Apostolis . The PM vocal ensemble, guest instrumental soloists, the Bucks Native American Singing and Drumming group and students from throughout the Milwaukee area join in the festivities.