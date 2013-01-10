Classical Happening

The Voyage of the Maori To New Zealand was written in Esperanto by Brendon H. Clark, a noted New Zealand proponent of the attempt to formulate and popularize an international language. As translated by UW-Milwaukee professor emeritus Pierre L. Ullman, this compelling epic poem reads as something ancient and alien. Milwaukee poet and performer Timothy Kloss will read it in segments with appropriate musical interludes by the city’s organ virtuoso Karen Beaumont, on Saturday, Jan. 12, at 2 p.m., at The Cathedral Church of All Saints (818 E. Juneau Ave.) The performance is free of charge.