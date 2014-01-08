Classical Happenings

‘Women in the Chamber’

2 p.m., Jan. 9

Woman’s Club of Milwaukee

813 E. Kilbourn Ave.

7:30 p.m., Jan. 10-11

Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co.

224 W. Bruce St.

Present Music has always looked for new composers’ work to perform, new venues to perform in and new frameworks for appreciating (and enjoying) contemporary music. With “Women in the Chamber,” the Milwaukee ensemble brings a program of music by 10 living women composers to intimate venues. “The variety of the music is extremely wide and I would defy anyone to do a blind listen and be able to detect whether the music was by a man or a women,” says Present Music’s Artistic Director Kevin Stalheim. For tickets, call 414-271-0711 (ext. 2) or visit presentmusic.org.

‘An Evening of Inspiration & Music’

7:30 p.m., Jan. 10

St. Josaphat Basilica

601 W. Lincoln Ave.

Music, architecture and Milwaukee history come together for an inspiring concert in a local landmark. Headlining the program of choral music is the nationally known, 45-voice Millikin University Choir under conductor Brad Holmes, joined by the East Troy High School Camereta and the Indian Trail High School and Academy Women’s Choir. For tickets, call 414-902-3524 or visit thebasilicafoundation.org.