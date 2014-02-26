Classical Happenings

Bel Canto’s ‘Last Words’

Richard Hynson leads the Bel Canto Chorus and Milwaukee Chamber Orchestra in James MacMillan’s Seven Last Words from the Cross and Morten Lauridsen’s Lux Aeterna at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 9, at the Basilica of St. Josaphat, 2333 S. Sixth St. For more information, visit belcanto.org.

Miró Quartet stars at Frankly Music

Frankly Music presents the celebrated Miró Quartet performing Haydn’s Quartet in D Major (“The Lark”), Philip Glass’ Quartet No. 5 and Schubert’s Quartet in D Minor (“Death and the Maiden”) at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 11, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 914 E. Knapp St. For more information, visit franklymusic.org.