Classical Happenings: Early Music Now & Master Singers of Milwaukee

Early Music Now & Anonymous 4

Basilica of St. Josaphat

2333 S. Sixth St.

7:30 p.m., Dec. 19

The association of Milwaukee’s Early Music Now with the female vocal ensemble Anonymous 4 began in 1992 when the former was only in its sixth season. This long partnership has paid great dividends over the many years since; Anonymous 4 continues to regularly make beautiful music with Milwaukee’s primary Early Music practitioners. Anonymous 4’s Susan Hellauer explains that the music on their holiday-themed concert with Early Music Now “spans hundreds of years, from St. Godric’s mystical vision-born song, to the living, traditional Christmas songs of Ireland and America,” adding, “The styles and textures vary greatly; the texts speak with many voices.” For tickets, call 414-225-3113 or visit earlymusicnow.org. The concert has sold out.

Master Singers of Milwaukee

St. Joseph Chapel

1501 S. Layton Ave.

7:30 p.m., Dec. 19; and 3 p.m., Dec. 20

Master Singers of Milwaukee (MSM) is an adult mixed-voice choral ensemble composed of gifted vocalists from throughout the Milwaukee area. In addition to their independent concert season, they also regularly join forces with fellow music groups—the Concord Chamber Orchestra, Milwaukee Youth Symphony and Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra among them. This versatile ensemble has sung works by more than 400 composers since its founding in 1972. MSM’s Artistic Director Dr. Eduardo García-Novelli also serves as an associate professor of music and director of choral activities at Kenosha’s Carthage College. MSM will be performing their festive “Welcome Christmas” concert this weekend, joined by the choirs of Waukesha West High School (Dec. 19) and Pewaukee High School (Dec. 20). For tickets, visit mastersingersofmilwaukee.org.