Classical Music Preview: March. 22, 2018

‘Gods and Mortals’

The Concord Chamber Orchestra’s “Gods and Mortals” concert features music from the classical tradition that evokes the actions and foibles of us human beings and the gods we conjured up to fear in literature from antiquity onward. The orchestra also presents the winner of their annual Concerto Competition, who will perform a concerto of their own choice, all the better to put their youthful talents fully on display.

Works on the program include Jacques Offenbach’s sprightly overture to his 1864 opéra bouffe, La Belle Hélène and the “Courtly Dances” instrumental-dance interlude by British composer Benjamin Britten from his 1953 opera, Gloriana. The aforementioned dances are “courtly” because the opera depicts the legendary relationship between Queen Elizabeth I and the Earl of Essex during the 16th century. The lushly romantic “Prelude and Liebestod” will also be heard—the oft-excerpted instrumental piece from Richard Wagner’s enormously influential Tristan und Isolde (1859). (John Jahn)

Saturday, March 24 at Wauwatosa Presbyterian Church, 2366 N. 80th St. For tickets, call 414-750-4404 or visit concordorchestra.org.

MUSIC MORE-TO-DO

Betsayda Machado y La Parranda El Clavo

Latino Arts hosts a quartet of female musicians from Venezuela. Raised in a small village (El Clavo), the titular Betsayda Machado got together with fellow singers and life-long friends (Parranda El Clavo) to record and perform—bringing new international attention to Venezuelan Afro-Soul music. Their 2017 New York City U.S. debut was critically acclaimed. Their next stop on their first international tour: Milwaukee! Friday, March 23, at Latino Arts, 1028 S. Ninth St. For tickets, call 414-384-3100 or visit latinoartsinc.org.

‘Passion, Beauty and Light’

That’s the rather evocative name given to the Festival City Symphony’s next concert; aptly so, for those adjectives are certainly apropos to the all-French music on the orchestra’s program. Under the baton of the orchestra’s newly appointed music director, Carter Simmons, the ensemble will play the lovely and languid Pavane by Gabriel Fauré (1845-1924); Nocturnes by Impressionist master Claude Debussy (1862-1918); and both of the magnificently melodious L’Arlésienne Suites by Georges Bizet (1838-1875). The Hartford Union High School Women’s Chorus, directed by Ernie Brusubardis II, guest performs. Sunday, March 25, at the Pabst Theater, 144 E. Wells St. For tickets, call 414-286-3205 or visit festivalcitysymphony.org/symphony-sundays.