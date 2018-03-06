Classical Music Preview: March. 8, 2018

‘Catch a Rising Star’

Instrumental soloists take center stage to show their skills in concert with the Wisconsin Philharmonic. Featured will be 17-year-old violinist Julian Rhee of Brookfield—winner of the 2017 Wisconsin Young Artist Competition, and 18-year-old pianist Eric Chen—2017 Chapman Memorial Piano Competition Winner. Other guest soloists will be flautist Scott Metlicka, oboist Suzanne Geoffrey, clarinetist Christopher Zello, bassoonist Andrew Jackson and horn player Kelly Hofman.

Works on the program include the 1934 Flute Concerto by Jacques Ibert, Wolfgang Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante for Winds and the immortal, lovely and very challenging Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 35, by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. As an added treat, the Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra’s Blair Ensemble will be performing in the lobby of the Wilson Center prior to the concert.

Sunday, March 11, at the Sharon Lynn Wilson Center for the Arts, 19805 W. Capitol Drive. For tickets, call 262-547-1858 or visit wisphil.org/event-tickets.

‘Brass at the Border IV’

The Milwaukee Festival Brass takes a short road trip to meet friends along the Wisconsin-Illinois border for a collaborative concert titled “Brass at the Border IV.” This concert not only features our local ensemble of brass instrumentalists, but also the Chicago Brass Band, Illinois Brass Band and the Madison Brass Band. Sunday, March 11, at Milton High School, 114 W. High St., Milton. For tickets, visit mfbrass.org/brass-at-the-border.