Classical Music/Dance Preview: Jan. 25, 2018

“Saints and Heroes”

The Festival City Symphony joins several other area arts groups that have been observing the 500th anniversary of the onset of the Protestant Reformation with their concert entitled “Saints and Heroes.” As the symphony’s spokesperson, Lindsay Schultz, explains: “Newly appointed Music Director Carter Simmons has put together a program that conveys the inspiring spirit and faith of its composers.” Works include Ludwig van Beethoven’s Egmont Overture, Paul Hindemith’s Nobilissima Visione and, most apropos of all, Felix Mendelssohn’s Reformation Symphony. (John Jahn)

Sunday, Jan. 28 at the Pabst Theater, 144 E. Wells St. For tickets, call 414-286-3663 or visit event.etix.com.

“People Power”

The Concord Chamber Orchestra presents its annual and quite popular sampler platter of chamber music for multiple instrumental combinations and from very old to reasonably modern. Works include the Serenade, Op. 6, by Enrico Toselli, Cantabile by Niccolo Paganini, Trio for Three Flutes by Friedrich Kuhlau—as well as a Joseph Haydn string quartet and a wind quintet by Carl Nielsen. Sunday, Jan. 28 at North Shore Congregational Church, 7330 N. Santa Monica Blvd. For tickets, call 414-750-4404 or visit concordorchestra.org.

Fine Arts Quartet’s Grand Finale

The Fine Arts Quartet wraps up their 55th and, alas, final season of live music performance in Milwaukee with a weekend marathon of superb classical chamber music. Saturday, Jan. 27 features Ludwig van Beethoven’s String Quartet in C Minor plus works by Johannes Brahms and Dmitri Shostakovich. Sunday, Jan. 28 sees a performance of Wolfgang Mozart’s String Quintet in G Minor and pieces by Pyotr Tchaikovsky and the ensemble’s very own violinist, Ralph Evans. Jan. 27-28 at the Helene Zelazo Center, 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd. For tickets, call 414-229-4308 or visit uwm.edu/arts/event/fine-arts-quartet-final-season.