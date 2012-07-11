Dance and Sculpture in the Lyndon Garden

A Sunday afternoon of performances at the Lynden Sculpture Garden, a beautiful park with a lake, woods and more than 50 monumental sculptures, might provide some of the benefits of the summer vacation you haven't found time to take. Last year, the grounds served as a magnificent natural theatre for the legendary Japanese dancers Eiko and Koma, co-produced with Alverno Presents. An all-ages audience relaxed on the grass for the show, brought picnics, purchased refreshments, and wandered the grounds. It was so successful that the two organizations are co-producing again, this time with a local emphasis.<em><br /><br />Coming (& Going) Attractions</em> will occupy the Garden on Sunday, July 15, from 3-6 p.m. Picnic baskets are again encouraged. Beer, wine, soda and water will be available for purchase. Wandering will be essential since the live performances and installation art will be take place throughout the park.<br /><br />The Milwaukee artist Roy Staab, the Lynden artist-in-residence this summer, will unveil a new temporary site-specific sculpture in the Garden's Little Lake. Staab works with the natural elements he finds in the shallow waters and along the shores of lakes and rivers to make Zen-like sculptures that gradually return to their environment. He'll be on hand all afternoon to talk about his work. <p> <br /><br /> </p>