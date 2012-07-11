Dance and Sculpture in the Lyndon Garden

A Sunday afternoon of performances at the Lynden Sculpture Garden, a beautiful park with a lake, woods and more than 50 monumental sculptures, might provide some of the benefits of the summer vacation you haven't found time to take. Last year, the grounds served as a magnificent natural theatre for the legendary Japanese dancers Eiko and Koma, co-produced with Alverno Presents.&nbsp;An all-ages audience relaxed on the grass for the show, brought picnics, purchased refreshments, and wandered the grounds.&nbsp; It was so successful that the two organizations are co-producing again, this time with a local emphasis.<em><br /><br />Coming (&amp; Going) Attractions</em> will occupy the Garden on Sunday, July 15, from 3-6 p.m. Picnic baskets are again encouraged.&nbsp;Beer, wine, soda and water will be available for purchase. Wandering will be essential since the live performances and installation art will be take place throughout the park.<br /><br />The Milwaukee artist Roy Staab, the Lynden artist-in-residence this summer, will unveil a new temporary site-specific sculpture in the Garden's Little Lake. Staab works with the natural elements he finds in the shallow waters and along the shores of lakes and rivers to make Zen-like sculptures that gradually return to their environment. He'll be on hand all afternoon to talk about his work. <p> <br /><br /> </p>