Daniel Burkholder/The PlayGround’s Scenic Route: MKE (4.0) | Musings: Dreams of Nature vs. Industry

Daniel Burkholder/The PlayGround’s Scenic Route: MKE (4.0)

9:30 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 11

Choreographer Daniel Burkholder made three earlier versions of this “site specific dance and music performance/hike” with his company, The PlayGround, in Washington, D.C., before relocating to Milwaukee in 2014. Each consisted of four performances presented one each season over the course of one year. Scenic Route: MKE (4.0) marks the start of a new cycle in the city of Milwaukee. The stellar cast includes Daniel and Andrea Burkholder, Dani Kuepper, Joseph Pitalek and Jenni Reinke. On Saturday, Oct. 10, ticket holders will be informed exactly where to meet the dancers at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, Oct. 11, for an outdoor hike with dance and music along the way. To become a ticket holder for as little as a $5 donation, go to scenicroute.brownpapertickets.com. For more information, email daniel@danielburkholdertheplayground.org or call 202-709-3797.

Catey Ott Dance Collective presents Musings: Dreams of Nature vs. Industry

Cardinal Stritch University’s Northwestern Mutual Life Art Gallery

6800 N. Yates Road

1:15 p.m., Oct. 11 & 18

As pre-show for the university theater department’s production of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream and set amid drawn, painted and sculpted responses to the play by Stritch art students, the Catey Ott Dance Collective with guests Gabrielle Becker and Devin Settle will perform 30 minutes of dance “musings” on nature and technology. The program includes new developments in Ott’s recent, beautiful choreographic responses to the poetry of William Wordsworth and Langston Hughes; an autobiographical solo by company member Elisabeth O’Keefe Roskopf; and “Selfie vs. True Self,” a new work comparing the actual movement styles of its seven dancers with social media and cell phone images.