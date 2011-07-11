Drink for DRACULA and his Minions

Milwaukee Ballet performances are always a high and its summer fundraising scheme is literally so. Even the name, "Ballet Up to the Bar," is dizzying. Until Sept. 4, you can raise your spirits with unique specialty drinks at a variety of Milwaukee establishment knowing that part of the cost of your drink will support Milwaukee Ballet, Milwaukee Ballet School, and its education and community outreach programs.

Each participating bar and restaurant has created its own unique beverage inspired by the season's opening production, artistic director Michael Pink's adaptation of Bram Stoker's Dracula. Hence, a blood red plum concoction named "Pink's Elixir" at Palms Bistro and Bar, or a fly-black vodka cosmopolitan named for Renfield at Hotel Metro Bar. Spend your post-daylight hours sampling surprisingly tasty "trans-fusion cocktails"at locations including Blue at The Pfister Hotel, Branded at Iron Horse Hotel, Charro, Club Charlie's, Coa, Coquette, Hotel Metro Bar, Indulge Wine Room, Clear & Kil@watt at the Intercontinental Hotel, Miller Time Pub at the Hilton, Palms Bistro and Bar, Poco Loco Cantina and Trocadero Gastrobar. These are just some of the locations participating in this stimulating program. As additional locations are added, they'll be listed on www.milwaukeeballet.org

Seen by nearly one million people worldwide, Michael Pink's Dracula has become the world's most successful new ballet since its premiere in England in 1996. The Milwaukee Ballet company of dancers is very strong and the school and outreach programs are of great value. Drinks are in order.