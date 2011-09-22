Early Music is Alive

The Baroque period was a time of transition, leaving a legacy of musicians and composers the likes of Thomas Tallis and Pier Francesco Cavalli, and paving the way for paragons of music such as Arcanpelo Corelli, Domenico Corelli and, of course, Antonio Vivaldi.

Many composers, including Vivaldi, looked to nature inspiration. Vivaldi's Four Seasons is an excellent example. Starting with four of his own sonnets, Vivaldi created a score representing Spring, Summer, Autumn and Winter. Vivaldi was gifted in portraying events in nature and superimposing those events into musical themes and sonic pictures.

Milwaukee's Ensemble Musical Offering, which has gained a national reputation in early music circles, will perform Vivaldi's immortal Four Seasons along with a 20th century work of similar inspiration, the Argentine composer Astor Piazzolla's The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires. Marisa Gatti-Taylor will narrate Vivaldi's sonnets in Italian (with English translations provided in the program).

This unique event will be held 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 (with 7 p.m. a pre-concert talk) at the Cathedral Church of All Saints, at 818 E. Juneau Ave.