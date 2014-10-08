Early Music in Irish Pub Style

“Dowland in Dublin: An Evening of Lute Songs in an Irish Pub,” which opens the 28th season of Milwaukee’s Early Music Now ensemble, breathes new life into the works of Renaissance composer and musician John Dowland (1563-1626) by stripping them of ornate inner voices to highlight their timelessly melodic core. Historical accuracy need not be sacrificed since recent research uncovering Dowland’s Irish roots justifies this mode of accentuating the Celtic influence in his music. The concert takes place at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 11, and is performed by Canadian ensemble La Nef and American tenor Michael Slattery.