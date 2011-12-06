Early Music Now, Bel Canto Show Seasonal Spirit

Early Music Now presents the young British choral ensemble Stile Antico for a performance of Thomas Tallis' 16th-century Christmas mass, Missa Puer natus est. The concert also will feature works by other British Renaissance songwriters such as William Byrd, John Sheppard and John Taverner. Stile Antico performs without a conductor, in the manner of chamber musicians, with the freedom for each member to add vitality and expression to the text itself.

This concert will be held 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 812 N. Jackson St. A reception follows the concert.

Also in the mood for the season, the Bel Canto Chorus will perform “Christmas in the Basilica” with the Bel Canto Boy Choirs and the Milwaukee Handbell Ensemble under the guidance of Richard Hynson. The concert, which will feature traditional carols and hymns to mark the season, takes place 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10 and 3 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Basilica of St. Josaphat, 2333 S. Sixth St.