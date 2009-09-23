Early Music Now Presents Galileo’s Daughters

The first half of the concert, titled “PerpetualMotion: Revolutions in 17th-Century Science & Music,” consists ofvariegated works of the Italian Renaissance apropos to this theme. Worksinclude “Juno at the Plain of the Erymanthus River” from the opera LaCalisto by Francesco Cavalli (1602-76), “Lamento d’Arianna” from the lostopera Arianna by Claudio Monteverdi (1567-1643), “Vestiva i colli” byVincenzo Galilei (1520-91), the famous astronomer’s father, and works byFrescobaldi, Purcell and others.
The second half of the concert, as Early Music NowDirector Charles Q. Sullivan explains, “will be a brief survey of the musical scopeof the three musicians, including some of Ronn McFarlane’s music from hisGrammy-nominated crossover CD.”
At the Helene Zelazo Center on the campus ofUW-Milwaukee on Sept. 26.