Early Music Now Welcomes Rumbarroco

Early Music Now kicks off its season in sizzling style byhosting, as they describe it, an “ensemble of world-class musicians focused onintercultural fusion musical traditions,” specifically evincing EuropeanRenaissance and Baroque music “and its confluence with the music of theAmericas.” That ensemble—Rumbarroco—has built a solidreputation by embracing our seemingly interminable love affair with Latinmusic.

As they explain it, their repertoire incorporates “therhythmic vitality that has persisted in [Latin] music in its many diversegenres from the 1400s to today,” and emphasizes “how European classical musicwas, and can be, revitalized by adding indigenous and African rhythms andinstruments.” Of course, cultural influence is not a one-way street. Rubarrocoalso shows us classical music’s “influence on Latin American folk music andAfro-Hispanic music by performing them with Baroque instruments.”

Rumbarroco comprises violinist and viola da gamba playerYi-Li Chang; cornettist and theorbist Nathanial Cox; guitarists Laury Gutiérrezand Wismer Jiménez; double bassist Kirsten Lamb; bandola player Roberto PérezOraá, percussionist and maracas player Alexis Soto and vocalists Camila Pariasand Daniela Tošić.Together, they present “Fiesta: A Hispanic Heritage Celebration” on Saturday, Oct.17 at 5 p.m. at UW-Milwaukee’s Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts, 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd.

Severalof the works on the “Fiesta” program go back so far that the fog of centuriespast has obscured their compositional origins; these include Morena me yaman, ¡Qué bonito Niño chiquito! and Pabanilla. Even when the composers are known, they remain fairly obscure to us: Diego Ortiz (ca.1510-ca. 1570), Santiago de Murcia (1673-1739), Juan Arañés (died ca. 1649)and Mateo Flecha (1481-1553). Perhaps best known is the Catalan composerAntonio Soler (1729-1783), whose Fandangocon Joropo is on the program. Soler’s fame rests upon his keyboardsonatas, which contribute mightily to the harpsichord, fortepiano and organrepertoire. A great charm of early music concerts is that they allow us to hearmusic we’ve likely never heard before and, in Rumbarroco’s capable hands, hearit in fascinating arrangements. How fortunate we are, here in the early 21stcentury, to have such rich musical history to draw upon and experience anew.

CLASSICAL HAPPENING:

Young Composer Competition Winners

Woman’s Club of Wisconsin

813 E. Kilbourn Ave.

7 p.m., Oct. 16

The adjective “free” garners immediate attention, and thisis presently my goal, for it’s worth yours. Milwaukee’s MacDowell Club presentsthe winners of its Young Composer Competition, the entries for this annualevent comprising six-to-eight-minute song cycles for solo voice andinstrumental accompaniment. The composers, all 25 or younger, are eitherWisconsin natives or enrolled in Wisconsin schools. This year, first prize wentto Mequon native and Yale University alumna Emily Cooley for her song cycle, A Circle Transparent Above Us. Inaddition, concertgoers will hear the second-place winner’s piece as well asmusical performances by the club’s 2015 scholarship winners. (John Jahn)