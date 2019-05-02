Edo de Waart Returns to Conduct Mahler

× Expand Gustav Mahler.

It feels like an understatement to say that Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 9 is one of the most profound musical statements ever written. Edo de Waart did not tackle it during his term as music director of Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, but he returned this weekend to lead it in his status of music director laureate.

Mahler completed the score in 1909, but he died in 1911 having never heard his symphony, which was premiered in 1912. MSO has not performed it since 2005, and I doubt any of the musicians have played the piece so frequently that it wasn’t an enormous challenge. This is music full of thousands of details and many abstractions. De Waart and the players conjured a performance most memorable for its subtleties on Friday evening.

This symphony is an epic score on the grandest of scales. Only a master conductor—which De Waart undoubtedly is—is up to building the long, progressive structures of the movements. The vast first movement emerged with graceful insight in handling of the many tricky transitions, so carefully composed, with the ongoing variations slowly coming to light. It would be a mistake to think of the marking Mahler gave the theme, “Lebewohl” (Farewell), to be interpreted as his own farewell to the world. It is, instead, likely a musical reference to Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Farewell” Sonata (Op. 81a).

The first and fourth movements are ethereal, with more earthiness in the middle two movements. I could spend lifetimes trying to grasp all the aspects of this score, and I admit I can’t pretend to really understand it. I do know that it creates mysterious emotion in me, reverence and tears I don’t comprehend. Is this music about grief and the slow crawl to personal peace?

The horns, especially principal player Matthew Annin, were a highlight, with gorgeous, rich playing. All sections of the orchestra were at an elevated level, with refinement all around. I wouldn’t want to hear an orchestra not at the level of MSO take on Mahler’s Ninth. That we have an ensemble at this level in our city is something to celebrate.