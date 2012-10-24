Festival City’s Halloween Pajama Jamboree

With the leaves turning and nights growing darker and colder, it is almost trick-or-treat time—even for classical music fans in Downtown Milwaukee.

The Festival City Symphony will put on a Halloween show—dubbed the “Pajama Jamboree”—while in costume. The treats they promise will include “Beauty and the Beast” (Menken), “Baby Elephant Walk” and “Pink Panther” (Mancini), “Pops Hoedown” (Heyman) and “Overture to Cinderella” (Rossini).

Better still, admission to the kid-friendly event is free and everyone is encouraged to dress up in costumes (or at least pajamas). Attendees are similarly invited to bring a blanket, sit on the floor and meet the orchestra.

Festival City Symphony is the oldest professional symphony orchestra in Milwaukee. It was created more than 75 years ago, as the Milwaukee Civic Symphony Orchestra, before being reorganized as a nonprofit (under its current moniker) in 1993. Its mission is to extend classical music’s reach in the community, especially among youth. “Pajama Jamboree” would certainly seem to fit the bill.

The concert takes place 7 p.m. Oct. 31 in the Marcus Center’s Bradley Pavilion.

For more information, visit festivalcitysymphony.org or call 414-963-9067.