“To close our Symphony Sundays season, we’ve chosen works that epitomize the Romantic Era, using a large orchestra and grand themes that were described as erotic, decadent, immoral and lascivious,” explains Festival City Symphony’s Music Director Monte Perkins of the concert titled “Bigger is Better.” Such adjectives as those are not today commonly associated with classical music, but remember that once this music was new, and these particular works shocked many a concertgoer. Richard Wagner’s “Bacchanal and Venusberg Music” from Tannhäuser , and Richard Strauss’ “Dance of the Seven Veils” from Salomé could aptly be termed “orgasms for orchestra.” Strauss’ Four Last Songs will ease the tension considerably.

Festival City Symphony

Pabst Theater

144 E. Wells St.

3 p.m., Sunday, May 1